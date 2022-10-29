Wolves send Lakers to 0-5 start; Gobert 20-20 game

Skip to main content
Timberwolves send Lakers to 0-5 start; Rudy Gobert 20-20 game

Anthony Edwards, KAT and Rudy Gobert were too much for LeBron and L.A.
© Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Edwards dominated the third quarter, Karl-Anthony got hot in the fourth quarter and Rudy Gobert had a 20-20 game as the Timberwolves (4-2) sent the Lakers to an 0-5 start with a 111-102 win Friday night in Minneapolis. 

Edwards lit up the Lakers with 16 points in the third and Towns went bonkers in the fourth with 14 points. Edwards led Minnesota with 29 points and Towns scored 21 to go along with 8 rebounds and 7 assists. 

Gobert had 22 points – he was 8-of-12 at the free-throw line – and 21 rebounds, 8 of them on the offensive glass. 

D'Angelo Russell shot 5-of-15 and scored 14 points while stuffing the box score with 4 rebounds, 7 assists and 6 steals. Jaden McDaniels, spending his night shadowing LeBron James, tied a career high with 5 blocks. 

LeBron led the Lakers with 28 points, 6 boards, 5 assists and 4 steals. Russell Westbrook, coming off the bench, had 17 points and 8 rebounds. Anthony Davis didn't play because of low back tightness. 

Jaylen Nowell, who was averaging better than 16 points off the bench for Minnesota, didn't shoot well (3-of-12) but ended the game with 6 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists. 

Up next: Timberwolves at San Antonio Spurs, Saturday at 6 p.m. 

