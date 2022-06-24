Skip to main content
Timberwolves trade back in NBA Draft, gain two first-round picks

The Timberwolves will receive picks No. 22 and 29 from the Memphis Grizzlies.

Chris Humphreys-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves have traded back in the 2022 NBA Draft, sending the 19th overall pick along with a future second-round pick to the Memphis Grizzlies.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Timberwolves will receive the No. 22 and No. 29 picks in this draft in exchange for Wake Forest forward Jake LaRavia.

The trade gives the Timberwolves five picks in this year's draft with three second-round selections at Nos. 40, 48 and 50.

This is a developing story.

