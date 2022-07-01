Tom Brady to Anthony Edwards: ‘You’re playing the wrong sport bro'

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards showed off his skills on the gridiron earlier this week and his performance drew the attention of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

Edwards was working out at Georgia Tech University when he decided to hit the football field during a break. In a video on his Twitter account, Edwards showed off his arm, throwing a beautiful deep pass and then a back-shoulder throw. He then went long, running a go route and hauling in a long bomb like Randy Moss.

Edwards tagged SportsCenter with the caption of "I do this man," and the tweet found its way onto the feed of Brady. Although Brady acknowledged the pay was better in the NBA, he had some fun with it, telling the 20-year-old basketball that "you're playing the sport bro."

This drew the attention of Towns, who has reportedly agreed to a supermax extension with the Timberwolves. "You ain't lying about the money," he tweeted in response to Brady. Towns' supermax contract is worth a reported $224 million.

Anyone that has followed Edwards' career shouldn't be surprised. In a Nov. 2020 piece by ESPN's Alex Scarborough, Edwards was depicted as a rising star in a Georgia Pop Warner league before an injury in eighth grade kept him off the field the following season.

Although Edwards hasn't played organized football since the injury, it's not something that has diminished his love for the game.

"Basketball is my life," Edwards said. "I love it, and it's what I do. Basketball is my heart, but football is where I started, so I'll never forget about that."

Edwards also pitched his ability to do anything during a 2020 interview with Bally Sports North's Marney Gellner.

"Tennis, swimming, lacrosse, whatever you need me to play, I'm going to go do it," Edwards said. "If there's some money on the line, I'm going to go do it."