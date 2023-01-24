Skip to main content

Watch: D'Angelo Russell tries to save ball, lands on Alex Rodriguez

It was a close call for the Timberwolves owner.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell showed some extra effort in Monday's game against the Houston Rockets, but he nearly took out his boss in the process.

Timberwolves minority co-owner Alex Rodriguez was sitting courtside on Monday night and had a face-to-face with Russell after he chased a ball that was heading out of bounds. Russell went flying through the air to save the ball but landed in the lap of Rodriguez, sharing a chuckle with his boss before he got back to play.

With trade rumors swirling around Russell in recent weeks, it may have been an impromptu pitch to keep him in Minnesota. For now, Russell will have to help the Timberwolves stay in the playoff race in the Western Conference.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Related Articles

D'Angelo Russell / Alex Rodriguez
MN Timberwolves

Watch: D'Angelo Russell tries to save ball, lands on A-Rod

By Chris Schad
Trey Lance
MN Vikings

Report: Trey Lance might not cost more than a 3rd-round pick

By Chris Schad
USATSI_19128844_168397563_lowres
MN Twins

Report: Twins trade for Royals CF Michael A. Taylor

By Bring Me The Sports
Stefon Diggs
MN Vikings

Stefon Diggs' reaction to Bills loss will be very familiar to Vikings fans

By Chris Schad
Dalvin Cook
MN Vikings

7 players the Vikings need to cut to escape salary cap hell

By Joe Nelson
Patrick Mahomes, George Kittle, Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts
MN Vikings

Vikings guaranteed to play this year's Super Bowl teams next season

By Joe Nelson
Naz Reid
MN Timberwolves

Report: Timberwolves' Naz Reid drawing trade interest

By Joe Nelson
Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

The future of the Vikings, Part 1: Quarterback

By Matthew Coller of Purple Insider