Watch: D'Angelo Russell tries to save ball, lands on A-Rod

Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell showed some extra effort in Monday's game against the Houston Rockets, but he nearly took out his boss in the process.

Timberwolves minority co-owner Alex Rodriguez was sitting courtside on Monday night and had a face-to-face with Russell after he chased a ball that was heading out of bounds. Russell went flying through the air to save the ball but landed in the lap of Rodriguez, sharing a chuckle with his boss before he got back to play.

With trade rumors swirling around Russell in recent weeks, it may have been an impromptu pitch to keep him in Minnesota. For now, Russell will have to help the Timberwolves stay in the playoff race in the Western Conference.