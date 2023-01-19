Skip to main content
Watch: Refs overturn Nikola Jokic's elbow on Naz Reid

The Timberwolves center went flying after getting drilled in the first half.
ESPN

The Timberwolves center went flying after getting drilled in the first half.

The Minnesota Timberwolves were on the wrong end of an overturned call on Wednesday night as Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic had an offensive foul overturned after striking Naz Reid in the face with an elbow.

The play happened in the first half when Jokic was driving toward the basket while being guarded by Reid. The two-time MVP's elbow appeared to connect with Reid's face sending the 6-foot-9, 264-pound center flying into the paint.

ESPN's announcers noted that it didn't appear that Jokic's elbow got him by much but they also admitted that they have never been struck in the face by the 6-foot-11, 284-pound Jokic. Regardless, the foul was overturned after review.

Fortunately for the Wolves, Jokic would go on to pick up three fouls in the first half including running over Kyle Anderson and Reid on his way to the basket in the third quarter. Despite Jokic's objection, that call was not overturned.

