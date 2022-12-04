Watch: Rudy Gobert ejected for tripping Thunder's Williams

Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert was ejected with 9:22 left in the second quarter after being assessed a Flagrant 2 foul against Oklahoma City forward Kenrich Williams.

The incident unfolded after Williams drove to the basket and both he and Gobert hit the ground. Something spurred Gobert to react by sticking his foot out to trip Williams, who crashed to the court on his right shoulder as a result.

The refs hit Gobert with a Flagrant 2, which is an automatic ejection. Williams was slapped with a technical foul for his role in the altercation.

Gobert had 6 points and 4 rebounds in 9 minutes before he was tossed.

The last known ejection for Gobert was November 2021 when he was with the Utah Jazz and got into a scuffle with Indiana's Myles Turner.