What Bally Sports+ launching in September means for Minnesota

The end of the Twins season won't be carried on Bally Sports+.
Bring Me The Sports

Bally Sports+ will launch at all 19 Bally Sports Regional Networks in the U.S. later this year, including in Minnesota where the direct-to-consumer streaming service will provide another way to watch the Timberwolves and Wild. 

If you currently get Bally Sports North through a cable, satellite or streaming service, nothing is expected to change. You can go about your merry way. But if you're among the people whose provider doesn't carry Bally Sports North, you can subscribe to Bally Sports+ for $19.99 per month or $189.99 annually when it becomes available on Sept. 26. 

Bally Sports North is currently available through a cable or satellite provider such as Comcast or DirecTV, or through DirecTV Stream's Choice Plan, which costs $89.99 per month.

The Minnesota Twins will not be included on Bally Sports+ at the start, though Bally Sports says it is "in discussions with MLB and our other MLB team partners to expand our offering next year."

Here are some pricing combinations if you want to watch the Timberwolves and Wild and still get other channels via a streaming service.

  • DirecTV Stream Choice Plan ($89.99/month)
  • YouTube TV ($64.99/month) and Bally Sports+ ($19.99/month)
  • Hulu Live ($69.99/month) and Bally Sports+ ($19.99/month)
  • Sling TV ($35-$50/month) and Bally Sports+ ($19.99/month)

Bally Sports+ will be available for download via the Bally Sports app or BallySports.com beginning Sept. 26, and it will be compatible on web, mobile, tablet, tvOS, Android TV and Amazon Fire TV. 

