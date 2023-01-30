Why Bones Hyland is a smart trade target for the Timberwolves

Bones Hyland plays with elite speed and is one of the better 3-point shooting backup point guards in the NBA. Those traits and his upside as a still-developing 22-year-old is why Timberwolves president of basketball operations Tim Connelly drafted Hyland 26th overall in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Connelly was the POBO in Denver at the time. Now in Minnesota, he's reportedly interested in reuniting with Hyland. Last Friday, Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports reported that Connelly remains a "big supporter" of Hyland, with Fischer calling the Timberwolves a "potential suitor" if the Nuggets decide to trade him.

More fuel to that rumor arrived Monday from Shams Charania of The Athletic, who says "The Nuggets are in active trade conversations around guard Bones Hyland, with teams such as Minnesota expressing interest, according to sources."

According to Fischer, the asking price for the second-year guard is a player plus a first-round pick. He says the Nuggets want a "defensive-minded" frontcourt player.

If a first-round pick is needed to acquire Hyland, you can probably count out the Timberwolves because they don't have one in 2023 and they're probably not going to deal their 2024 first-rounder because they don't have first-round picks in 2025 or 2027 and Utah holds the rights to swap first-round picks in 2026. That issue is the result of Minnesota's blockbuster trade for Rudy Gobert.

But if the Wolves can find a way to bring Hyland to Minnesota, there's a chance he could develop into the team's long-term starting point guard. That's under the assumption that D'Angelo Russell is either traded or leaves as a free agent this summer, which would leave the point guard job vacant unless Minnesota starter-level trust at the position in the hands of Jordan McLaughlin or Kyle Anderson.

In just shy of 20 minutes per game this season, Hyland is averaging 12.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 3 assists while shooting 37.9% from 3-point range. His 3-point percentage has plummeted from 41.7% to 37.9% in the last two weeks because he's gone ice-cold (6-of-36) from deep during that stretch.

But Hyland, who has said he'd love to participate in the 3-point contest during All-Star weekend, made 131 3-pointers as a rookie, breaking Jamal Murray's team record for most 3-pointers by a rookie in Denver history.

He's only 6-foot-3, but coming out of VCU his wingspan was measured at 6-foot-9 and his standing reach was an impressive 8-foot-5. He's not known for his defense, but he is a tremendous playmaker on the offensive end and has the ability to disrupt passing lanes and shots with his length.

Hyland is under contract for two more years and is only due to make $6.1 million next season. Finding a way to add a cheap, talented point guard when Anthony Edwards is due an extension would be a huge win for Connelly and the Timberwolves.

We'll see what happens, but Hyland is a name to monitor up to the Feb. 9 trade deadline.