Wolves debut new uniforms but where was the matching court?

The Minnesota Timberwolves debuted their latest City Edition jerseys in Monday's game against the Miami Heat, but something was missing when fans arrived at Target Center.

It wasn't Jimmy Butler, the Timberwolves nemesis who sat out Monday's game due to load maintenance. It was the alternate court that was supposed to debut with the uniforms.

According to the Star Tribune's Kent Youngblood, Target Center staff was laying the new court when they realized there was "an imperfection" around 2 p.m. Monday afternoon. Once the crew noticed the error, it led to a scramble to lay down the Timberwolves' regular court and the debut of the multi-colored court was delayed.

While Timberwolves fans will have to wait for the complementary court, they did get a look at the new uniforms. Fans who attended the game gave the jerseys positive reviews while others thought it resembled some of Minneapolis' lesser known landmarks.

Perhaps the Timberwolves should have stayed with last year's City Edition look that paid homage to their old logo and colors? Or maybe they should bring back the Prince jerseys. Whatever your opinion is, the Timberwolves jerseys will have another moment of judgement when the new court makes its debut.

The good news for Minnesota is that they have until Dec. 18 before the Wolves will wear the new uniforms at home again. The team plans to wear them 22 more games, including these nine at Target Center.