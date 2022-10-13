Wolves-Lakers notes: Tempers flare between McDaniels, Westbrook

The Timberwolves beat the Lakers 118-114 in preseason action Wednesday night. Here's what stood out.

1. Naz Reid is the perfect backup for KAT

Reid got the majority of his minutes at center last season, but with Rudy Gobert now in town it's expected that Reid will get some time on the floor with Gobert when KAT is getting a rest. And with KAT playing the stretch four this season, Reid can slide in and be the perfect backup in that role.

Reid lit up the Lakers with 22 points and 13 rebounds and he continued to shoot the lights out from deep, connecting on three triples. He had 19 points and 11 boards in 18 first-half minutes and then played just nine minutes in the second half.

"It's a statement. I've put the work in this summer. Big, big time work," Reid said after the game, via Dane Moore. "Day in and day out. Extra reps in the gym. Just going hard. And it's showing, it's paying off. And it's just the beginning... I promise you, I'm gonna show it."

It's yet to be seen how much playing time he gets, but he's erased any questions about his value on the roster.

2. Jaden McDaniels-Russell Westbrook

McDaniels did not have a good first half. He looked like he was rushing shots and appeared overwhelmed when facing LeBron in the paint, both on defense and with the ball in his hands. But he flipped a switch in the third quarter and wound up finishing with 11 points and eight rebounds and again flashed offensive versatility by putting the ball on the floor and creating his own shots.

He also had no problem standing up to Russell Westbrook when Westbrook got pushy in the first half. Is McDaniels developing an edge? If so, he's going to be a dangerous member of the starting five.

3. Still haven't seen all five starters together

It might happen Friday night in the preseason finale against the Nets, but through four exhibition games the Timberwolves have yet to put all five starters on the floor together.

They've come close twice, once with Russell, Edwards, McDaniels and Towns in the same lineup, and the other time with Russell, Edwards, McDaniels and Gobert.

Friday is the perfect time to do it because it will come against the Nets, who will undoubtedly have Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons on the floor together ahead of next week's regular season openers.

4. That was a full strength Lakers lineup

The Lakers rolled out their projected starting five with Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, Lonnie Walker IV, LeBron James and Anthony Davis and they got worked pretty good by a shorthanded Minnesota team. That speaks to Minnesota's depth and how far the Lakers have to go to learn how to play together.

Were the veteran Lakers giving it their all? Probably not, but they still got beat – even with talent like Kendrick Nunn and Dennis Schroder off the bench – by a Wolves squad that didn't play KAT or Gobert.

Even more is that Anthony Edwards shot 2-of-12 and had just five points and the Wolves still found a way to win.

