Wolves smash Rockets in second game of back-to-back

Wolves smash Rockets in second game of back-to-back

Seven Wolves score double digits as Minnesota brushes aside Western Conference worst Rockets

© Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Seven Wolves score double digits as Minnesota brushes aside Western Conference worst Rockets

Anthony Edwards' made a free throw with 3:49 left in the first quarter to give the Wolves the lead that they wouldn't relinquish for the rest of the game.

The Wolves brushed aside the Rockets with relative ease showcasing one of their best defensive performances of the season, forcing 23 turnovers, 5 blocks, and 11 steals in a 129-117 effort off the back of Friday night's loss to the Bucks.

What's more, the dominant showcase came without Rudy Gobert, who missed the game due to entering COVID health and safety protocols.

Anthony Edwards recorded his first dunk of the season as he finished the game with 19 points. Karl Anthony-Towns lead the Wolves in scoring with 25 points.

Ten of eleven Wolves players to see the court scored points while seven scored double digit points Saturday as the Wolves bounced back from the Bucks loss.

After going 3-15 Friday D'Angelo Russell was much more efficient going 5-9 from the field scoring 13 points and adding four assists and two steals.

