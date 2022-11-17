Skip to main content
Wolves' Taurean Prince ejected for flagrant foul on Jalen Suggs

Prince was ejected in the third quarter of Wednesday's game against the Magic.
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince was ejected from Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic after he was called for a flagrant foul on Jalen Suggs.

The foul occurred when Suggs was on a breakaway late in the third quarter. With Prince the last man back for the Timberwolves, he jumped with Suggs at the rim, swung for the ball and connected with his elbow to the side of Suggs' head.

Suggs, who is also wearing a face mask to protect an injury, laid on the ground for several moments while his teammates took exception to the foul. 

After review, officials ruled the foul as a "Flagrant 2" which is defined as "contact that is unnecessary and excessive" and required Prince's ejection from the game.

