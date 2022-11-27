Skip to main content
Wolves-Warriors: Prince, McLaughlin out, McDaniels questionable

Jaden McDaniels was added to the injury report Sunday morning.
© Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Timberwolves have a Sunday showdown with the defending champion Warriors in Minneapolis and Minnesota is going to be shorthanded. Just how shorthanded is the question.

Taurean Prince (shoulder) and Jordan McLaughlin (calf) have been ruled out, and on Sunday morning the Wolves downgraded Jaden McDaniels to questionable because of a non-COVID illness. 

McDaniels is Minnesota's best defensive player, while Prince and McLaughlin are probably the two most important players off the bench. Jaylen Nowell and Austin Rivers will likely get bigger minutes with Prince and McLaughlin out.

If McDaniels doesn't play, that probably puts Kyle Anderson into the starting lineup with D'Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert. 

Minnesota's five-game win streak was snapped Friday in a road loss to the lowly Hornets (6-14). The Warriors have won two straight and four of their last five, but they are an NBA worst 1-9 on the road this season. 

The game tips off inside Target Center at 2:30 p.m. 

