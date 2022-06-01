4-0 loss sees Twins split doubleheader with Tigers

After scoring eight runs in the first game of a doubleheader, the Minnesota Twins didn't leave anything for the nightcap, falling to the Detroit Tigers 4-0 on Tuesday night.

The Twins couldn't get anything going against Tigers rookie Joey Wentz, who allowed one hit and struck out four batters over four innings before exiting with a strained left shoulder.

While Wentz dazzled on the mound, Jonathan Schoop starred at the plate. The former Twin terrorized Cole Sands, hitting a two-run homer in the first inning and a two-RBI single in the second.

When Wentz left the game, the Tigers' bullpen took over, throwing shutout five innings to clear the path to victory.

After splitting the doubleheader, the Twins will continue their five-game series with the Tigers on Wednesday night. Bailey Ober will take the mound for Minnesota against Tarik Skubal.