2-out hits help Twins clinch series against Royals

The Minnesota Twins used some clutch hitting at the plate on Saturday night, scoring four runs with two outs in a 9-2 victory over the Kansas City Royals.

The Twins made a living off two-out hits including Luis Arraez's RBI single in the third inning. With Minnesota ahead 2-0, the Twins scored two more runs with two outs in the sixth with Max Kepler's RBI single and an RBI double from Gary Sanchez.

The run support was enough for Joe Ryan, who allowed one run and struck out six batters over 5.2 innings. Caleb Thielbar came in and helped the Twins get out of a bases-loaded jam in the sixth which allowed Minnesota to add to their lead when Arraez scored on a wild pitch with two outs in the eighth inning.

The Twins poured it on in the eighth with another RBI single from Arraez before Carlos Correa delivered a two-run double to effectively put the game away.

Minnesota will look for the series sweep on Sunday afternoon when Bailey Ober takes the mound against Brady Singer.

