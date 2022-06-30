4 bullpen failures in 7 games costs Twins 8 games in standings

Skip to main content
4 bullpen failures in 7 games against Cleveland costs Twins 8 games in standings

4 bullpen failures in 7 games against Cleveland costs Twins 8 games in standings

Emilio Pagan has been a part of the problem all four meltdowns.

© David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Emilio Pagan has been a part of the problem all four meltdowns.

When the Twins depart Cleveland after Thursday afternoon's series finale, they'll lead the division by one game or three games. It sounds like a good position to be in, but it could've been a gargantuan lead over the second-place Guardians if not for a foursome of epic bullpen meltdowns by Minnesota. 

In fact, as pointed out by Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic, the Twins would own a 10-game lead in the AL Central if it weren't for four bullpen catastrophes in a week against the Guardians. 

Wednesday's debacle was the latest. Leading 6-3 in the bottom of the 10th inning, Emilio Pagan and Jharel Cotton surrendered four runs, including Cotton giving up the walk-off, two-run homer to Josh Naylor. Cleveland 7, Twins 6. 

In the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader, Carlos Correa put the Twins up 2-1 with an eighth-inning home run only to see Pagan enter the game in the bottom of the inning and give up two runs on a two walks and one hit. Cleveland 3, Twins 2. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Last Wednesday, the Twins led 10-7 in the bottom of the ninth before Pagan allowed two singles and a double, followed by Griffin Jax giving up a single and a sac-fly. Four runs later and the Twins were dead again. Cleveland 11, Twins 7. 

Last Tuesday, Pagan entered the game in the eighth inning with the Twins lead 5-3 and he allowed a two-run, game-tying homer to Franmil Reyes. Cleveland went on to win the game in 11 innings. Cleveland 6, Twins 5. 

"I don't think you'll see a game much more difficult on a team than that," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said after the latest bullpen failure. "We've got to find a way to finish games out."

Pagan has been the common thread in all four disasters. The veteran right-hander carried a 2.45 ERA into last week's Cleveland series, and assuming he doesn't pitch Thursday he'll leave this series with a fattened 5.26 ERA. 

Related Articles

Jharel Cotton
MN Twins

4 bullpen failures in 7 games costs Twins 8 games in standings

By Joe Nelsonjust now
20211010_Vikings_Lions_REG05_1093
MN Vikings

The timeline of every Vikings position

By Matthew Coller of Purple Insider30 minutes ago
Rocco Baldelli
MN Twins

Twins bullpen makes 3-run lead disappear, Guardians win in extra innings

By Chris Schad11 hours ago
Dejounte Murray
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves lose out on the Dejounte Murray sweepstakes

By Chris Schad14 hours ago
Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
MN Twins

The Twins should beware of the trade deadline reliever

By Chris Schad16 hours ago
Kevin Fiala
MN Wild

Report: Minnesota Wild trade Kevin Fiala to Los Angeles Kings

By Joe Nelson17 hours ago
Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Quarterback timelines in the new age of QB movement

By Matthew Coller of Purple InsiderJun 29, 2022
Moriah Jefferson
MN Lynx

Jefferson records first triple-double in Lynx history to crush Wings

By Chris SchadJun 28, 2022