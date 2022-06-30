4 bullpen failures in 7 games costs Twins 8 games in standings

When the Twins depart Cleveland after Thursday afternoon's series finale, they'll lead the division by one game or three games. It sounds like a good position to be in, but it could've been a gargantuan lead over the second-place Guardians if not for a foursome of epic bullpen meltdowns by Minnesota.

In fact, as pointed out by Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic, the Twins would own a 10-game lead in the AL Central if it weren't for four bullpen catastrophes in a week against the Guardians.

Wednesday's debacle was the latest. Leading 6-3 in the bottom of the 10th inning, Emilio Pagan and Jharel Cotton surrendered four runs, including Cotton giving up the walk-off, two-run homer to Josh Naylor. Cleveland 7, Twins 6.

In the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader, Carlos Correa put the Twins up 2-1 with an eighth-inning home run only to see Pagan enter the game in the bottom of the inning and give up two runs on a two walks and one hit. Cleveland 3, Twins 2.

Last Wednesday, the Twins led 10-7 in the bottom of the ninth before Pagan allowed two singles and a double, followed by Griffin Jax giving up a single and a sac-fly. Four runs later and the Twins were dead again. Cleveland 11, Twins 7.

Last Tuesday, Pagan entered the game in the eighth inning with the Twins lead 5-3 and he allowed a two-run, game-tying homer to Franmil Reyes. Cleveland went on to win the game in 11 innings. Cleveland 6, Twins 5.

"I don't think you'll see a game much more difficult on a team than that," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said after the latest bullpen failure. "We've got to find a way to finish games out."

Pagan has been the common thread in all four disasters. The veteran right-hander carried a 2.45 ERA into last week's Cleveland series, and assuming he doesn't pitch Thursday he'll leave this series with a fattened 5.26 ERA.