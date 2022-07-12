4 Twins crack Baseball America's top 100 prospects list

After getting nearly shut out by MLB Pipeline, the Minnesota Twins had four prospects in Baseball America's midseason top 100 list released Monday.

The top of the Twins' organization has some familiar names as shortstop Royce Lewis and Josh Winder remain on the list.

Lewis is ranked 59th by Baseball America despite impressing with the major league club earlier this season. In 12 games, Lewis hit .300 with two homers and 5 RBI, but he tore his ACL for the second time in the past 15 months after a collision with the center-field wall in May.

While Twins fans will have to wait a year for Lewis to justify his ranking, Winder has a strong chance to do so this fall. The right-hander checks in at No. 69 in the midseason update after going 4-2 with a 3.12 ERA in nine games (five starts) this season.

Although Winder could make an impact as either a starter or reliever down the stretch, Twins fans may be more curious as to what's coming in the pipeline.

That includes outfielder Emmanuel Rodriguez, who Baseball America ranked 85th in the midseason update. The 19-year-old has hit .272 with nine homers and 11 stolen bases in 47 games with Low-A Fort Myers this season, but is currently out with a lower-body injury.

Infielder Spencer Steer rounds out the list, checking in at No. 100 after a torrid first-half performance hitting .277 with 19 home runs and 58 RBI between Double-A Wichita and Triple-A St. Paul. Steer will also represent the Twins along with outfielder Matt Wallner at this year's MLB Futures Game.

While the Twins have a fair representation on the list, some of the developments are alarming. Austin Martin and Simeon Woods Richardson, who were both top 100 prospects when they were acquired in the Jose Berrios trade, didn't make the cut, as well as several other prospects that could be knocking on the door, such as pitcher Jordan Balazovic.

It isn't all bad, however, as the Twins have received contributions from several former top 100 prospects this season. Alex Kirilloff and Trevor Larnach have become key members of the outfield while Jhoan Duran has turned into the Twins' best reliever.

With the No. 8 overall pick in the July 17 MLB Draft, the Twins have an opportunity to add talent to the organization. It just remains a question whether it will be enough to contribute in the majors or land a high-level pitcher at the trade deadline.