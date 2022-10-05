Skip to main content
Aaron Judge rests, Luis Arraez will win AL batting championship

Aaron Judge rests, Luis Arraez will win AL batting championship

Arraez will be formally crowned the batting champ by day's end.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

© Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Arraez will be formally crowned the batting champ by day's end.

It's no longer a question if Luis Arraez will win the American League batting title, but by how much. 

Arraez is the de facto champ on the final day of the regular season as New York's Aaron Judge is getting a rest day after slugging his record-setting 62nd home run on Tuesday night. He was the only threat to Arraez's first career batting championship. 

Arraez is hitting .315. Judge is at .3105, rounded up to .311 in the official stats.

Assuming Judge doesn't pinch hit, the only way Arraez can lose the title is if he goes 0-for-8 in the season finale Wednesday against the White Sox. That would drop his average to .3104. Arraez is in the lineup and leading off as the designated hitter.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Arraez will join Joe Mauer, Tony Oliva, Rod Carew and Kirby Puckett as the only Twins to win a batting crown. Mauer and Oliva won it three times each and Carew did it seven times. Puckett won the title with a .339 average in 1989. 

  • Joe Mauer: 2006, 2008-09
  • Tony Oliva: 1964-65, 1971
  • Rod Carew: 1969, 1972-75, 1977-78
  • Kirby Puckett: 1989

Ironically, Michael Cuddyer and Justin Morneau, who were cornerstone players with the Twins in the 2000s, won the National League batting title in back-to-back seasons (2013 and 2014) with the Colorado Rockies. 

The Twins and White Sox start at 3:10 p.m. Central Time. 

Related Articles

Luis Arraez
MN Twins

Aaron Judge rests, Luis Arraez will win AL batting title

By Joe Nelson
Dennis Evans
MN Gophers

5-star, 7-footer Dennis Evans down to Gophers or TCU

By Joe Nelson
USATSI_19176817
MN Timberwolves

5 first impressions from the Timberwolves' preseason opener

By Joe Nelson
USATSI_19165096
MN Vikings

20 interesting stats from the first 4 games of the Vikings' season

By Matthew Coller of Purple Insider
Luis Arraez
MN Twins

Arraez giving Judge a chance in batting race by playing through pain

By Joe Nelson
Jaden McDaniels
MN Timberwolves

What the Timberwolves can glean from the NBA GM survey

By Joe Nelson
Anthony Edwards
MN Timberwolves

No reason Timberwolves shouldn't get off to a very fast start

By Joe Nelson
Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Brian Murphy: There's a lot to learn about these Vikings

By Brian Murphy of Purple Insider