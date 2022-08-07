Skip to main content
Alex Kirilloff to undergo season-ending wrist surgery

The Twins outfielder will go under the knife for the second straight season.

Minnesota Twins outfielder Alex Kirilloff will undergo wrist surgery later this week and miss the remainder of the 2022 season.

Kirilloff initially injured his wrist in May 2021 and underwent surgery last July in hopes of being ready for this season. The 24-year-old never got off the ground, however, as he struggled before being demoted to Triple-A St. Paul.

Kirilloff showed some signs of recovery after tearing the cover off the ball with the Saints and hitting .307/.328/.548 with three homers and 17 RBI in his first 18 games back with the Twins, but he needed a pair of cortisone injections to get through July and ultimately needed to be shut down for the season.

The injury leaves the Twins further depleted at the corner outfield spots. Trevor Larnach is currently recovering from core muscle surgery, and Max Kepler is playing through a broken toe.

The Twins recently called up Jake Cave and Gilberto Celestino to soften the blow, but losing a player who is considered a vital piece of the future is a big loss down the stretch.

