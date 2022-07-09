Angel Hernandez botches call in 9th inning, Twins fans furious

Minnesota Twins fans are feeling robbed this morning after MLB umpire Angel Hernandez botched a call on a Byron Buxton line drive in the ninth inning of their loss to the Texas Rangers.

The Twins entered the ninth inning down 6-5 when Buxton laced a screaming liner down the third-base line. Josh Smith bobbled the liner and tried to make a rushed throw to first, but Hernandez bailed him out and ruled it a foul ball.

Upon further review, Buxton's liner bounced on the chalk of the third-base line, which by rule is a fair ball.

Had it been ruled fair, Buxton would have at the very least been on first to lead off the 9th. As it was, the Twins went 1-2-3 to hand victory to the Rangers.

Hernandez is arguably the most controversial of umpires in baseball, regularly drawing the ire of fans for his questionable strike zones and calls.

Unfortunately for the Twins, such calls aren't reviewable, which left everyone screaming into the void.

In case you're wondering why it wasn't just Twins fans arguing over the call, it's because Hernandez is one of baseball's biggest villains.

Hernandez has built a reputation as one of the league's worst umpires and even filed a discrimination lawsuit against MLB because he hadn't been selected to work a World Series since 2005 alleging it was because of his Cuban heritage.