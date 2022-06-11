Skip to main content
Arraez slam lifts Twins as Buxton, Correa rest

Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Luis Arraez went 3-for-5 with a grand slam and the bullpen came through with a strong performance as the Minnesota Twins earned a 6-5 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday afternoon.

Things were not looking good for the Twins early as starter Chi Chi Rodriguez allowed three runs in the first inning. With Byron Buxton and Carlos Correa resting, it appeared that Minnesota would have a hard time getting back into the game, but they responded by loading the bases in the bottom of the third.

With Arraez at the plate, he hit a no-doubter off Shane Baz into right field to put the Twins ahead 4-3.

Minnesota added to the lead later in the inning on an RBI double from Jose Miranda. Jorge Polanco, Max Kepler and Gilberto Celestino enjoyed multi-hit games to provide more offense, but Gonzalez only lasted four innings before turning the game to the bullpen.

The Twins relievers answered the call by allowing one run over the final five innings and Emilio Pagan closed the game with a 1-2-3 inning in the ninth to pick up the save.

Minnesota will look for the series sweep on Sunday afternoon when Cole Sands takes the mound against Jeffrey Springs.

