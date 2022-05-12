Astros shut out Twins to complete series sweep

The Houston Astros completed a series sweep of the Minnesota Twins on Thursday, finishing a game that was suspended from Wednesday night and putting together a dominant performance in a 5-0 victory in Thursday's scheduled game.

After Wednesday's game was suspended in the fourth inning due to inclement weather, the Astros used a pair of 3 RBI days from Jose Altuve and Jeremy Pena to complete an 11-3 rout.

Houston picked up where they left off in the nightcap, taking advantage of another shaky performance on the mound for Minnesota. Twins starter Josh Winder struggled with his control, issuing three walks and allowing three runs over 3.1 innings, including the first of two towering home runs from Yordan Alvarez on the afternoon.

Faced with an early deficit, the Twins never got going at the plate. Houston starter Luis Garcia worked around a pair of walks to strike out nine batters over five innings and the Astros bullpen allowed two hits over the final four frames to come away with the victory.

The loss leaves the Twins limping into a weekend series with the Cleveland Guardians. Minnesota will hand the ball to Sonny Gray in Friday's opener.