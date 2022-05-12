Skip to main content
Astros shut out Twins to complete series sweep

Astros shut out Twins to complete series sweep

Yordan Alvarez smashed two homers to lead Houston to a 5-0 victory.

Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Yordan Alvarez smashed two homers to lead Houston to a 5-0 victory.

The Houston Astros completed a series sweep of the Minnesota Twins on Thursday, finishing a game that was suspended from Wednesday night and putting together a dominant performance in a 5-0 victory in Thursday's scheduled game.

After Wednesday's game was suspended in the fourth inning due to inclement weather, the Astros used a pair of 3 RBI days from Jose Altuve and Jeremy Pena to complete an 11-3 rout.

Houston picked up where they left off in the nightcap, taking advantage of another shaky performance on the mound for Minnesota. Twins starter Josh Winder struggled with his control, issuing three walks and allowing three runs over 3.1 innings, including the first of two towering home runs from Yordan Alvarez on the afternoon.

Faced with an early deficit, the Twins never got going at the plate. Houston starter Luis Garcia worked around a pair of walks to strike out nine batters over five innings and the Astros bullpen allowed two hits over the final four frames to come away with the victory.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The loss leaves the Twins limping into a weekend series with the Cleveland Guardians. Minnesota will hand the ball to Sonny Gray in Friday's opener.

Related Articles

Cine
MN Vikings

The Vikings are asking Lewis Cine to lead from Day 1

By Matthew Coller of Purple Insider31 minutes ago
Royce Lewis
MN Twins

Lewis's grand slam caps 9-run inning, Twins take opener vs. Guardians

By Chris Schad10 hours ago
Royce Lewis
MN Twins

Watch: Royce Lewis hits grand slam for 1st career home run

By Chris Schad11 hours ago
Cam Talbot
MN Wild

What's next for 'pissed off' Cam Talbot and the Wild?

By Joe Nelson22 hours ago
Schedule
MN Vikings

The Vikings' schedule, ranked by difficulty

By Matthew Coller of Purple InsiderMay 13, 2022
USATSI_18256729_168397563_lowres
MN Wild

Season ends in St. Louis: Wild bashed by Blues in Game 6

By Joe NelsonMay 13, 2022
U.S. Bank Stadium
MN Vikings

Here's the Vikings' full schedule for the 2022 NFL season

By Chris SchadMay 12, 2022
Josh Winder
MN Twins

Astros shut out Twins to complete series sweep

By Chris SchadMay 12, 2022