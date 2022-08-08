Skip to main content
Big pressure on the Twins to stay on top of AL Central this week

Big pressure on the Twins to stay on top of AL Central this week

Not-so-fun fact: The Twins are 30-35 since May 25.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

© Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Not-so-fun fact: The Twins are 30-35 since May 25.

It's becoming increasingly likely that the AL Central isn't going to be decided until the final days of the regular season, and with the first-place Twins set to square off with the Dodgers in Los Angeles for a pair of games, the pressure to stay in front is increasing. 

The Dodgers lead the majors with 75 wins, having won eight in a row, 15 of 18 since the All-Star break, and an incredible 30-5 since June 29. Repeat: 30 wins and only five losses since the end of June. That's nuts. 

Meanwhile, the Twins are 7-7 since the All-Star break and 14-16 since June 29. 

Worse is that Minnesota is 30-35 since May 25. 

It's only a two-game series, but it screams trouble for a Twins team that was robbed of what would've been a huge win Sunday when replay officials in New York ruled that Gary Sanchez illegally blocked home plate. That wound up being the winning run in the 10th inning, leading to manager Rocco Baldelli's viral "chickenshit" rant

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Minnesota leads the Cleveland Guardians by one game and the Chicago White Sox sit just two games back. Did we mention the Guardians are sending three studs – Shane Bieber, Aaron Civale and Zach Plesac – to the mound against the lowly Detroit Tigers this week?

Cleveland has to be licking their chops knowing Minnesota is quivering in the lion's den while they get to feast on baseball's equivalent of road kill. 

Meanwhile, the White Sox get to play the Royals and Tigers for a combined seven games this week. They, too, must be salivating at the chance to finally pass the Twins. 

There are still 54 games left on Minnesota's schedule, and they just upgraded their bullpen and starting staff at the trade deadline, so by no means is it time to panic. But the comfortable position of leading versus chasing a division could be coming to an end, unless the Twins can find a way to beat the best in their home ballpark. 

Game 1 of the two-game set with the Dodgers is Tuesday at 9:10 p.m. After the quick series at Dodger Stadium, the Twins stay in the L.A. area for a three-game series against the Angels. 

All of this, oh by the way, precedes a gauntlet Aug. 23 through Sept. 11 when the Twins face the Astros, Giants, Red Sox, White Sox, Yankees and Guardians all in a row. 

Related Articles

USATSI_18830593_168397563_lowres
MN Twins

Big pressure on the Twins to stay on top of AL Central this week

By Joe Nelson21 minutes ago
2020_0812_TrainingCamp_Practice_0041
MN Vikings

Why has punt returning been so difficult for the Vikings?

By Matthew Coller of Purple Insider2 hours ago
Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer spotted at Bengals practice

By Chris Schad2 hours ago
Napheesa Collier
MN Lynx

Napheesa Collier returns, Lynx use big 4th quarter to stay in playoff race

By Chris Schad14 hours ago
Rocco Baldelli
MN Twins

Furious Baldelli rips umps for ‘chickenshit’ overturned call

By Chris Schad16 hours ago
Gilberto Celestino
MN Twins

Controversial overturned call costs Twins in extra innings

By Chris Schad17 hours ago
Alex Kirilloff
MN Twins

Alex Kirilloff to undergo season-ending wrist surgery

By Chris Schad22 hours ago
2021_0804_TrainingCamp_Practice_Day7_0077
MN Vikings

Do the Vikings have a competition a center?

By Matthew Coller of Purple InsiderAug 7, 2022 11:07 AM EDT