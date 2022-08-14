Skip to main content
Bullpen implosion sends Twins further back in AL Central race

Jhoan Duran, Jorge Lopez and Emilio Pagan were all hit hard by the Angels.
© Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Even the best in Minnesota's bullpen are prone to disastrous nights, as was the case Saturday in Anaheim when Jhoan Duran served up a homer and Jorge Lopez surrendered a game-tying, two-run triple in the bottom of the ninth inning. 

The Twins led 3-0 with Duran entering the game in the eighth inning. The flame-throwing rookie's dominance met baseball's most versatile star and Shohei Ohtani made him pay with a solo home run to center field. 

Still, Duran got out of the inning with the Twins still leading 3-1. Lopez, the All-Star closer the Twins got at the trade deadline, then blew the save in the bottom of the ninth. 

Lopez got the first batter on a groundout before allowing.a single to Jo Adell. Lopez got the second out and was one out away from giving the Twins a big road victory. Instead, Max Stassi singled and Magnus Sierra hit a two-run triple on a ball to left field that Nick Gordon missed on a dive. 

Then in the 11th inning, with Emilio Pagan on the mound, Taylor Ward smacked a walk-off, two run homer to give the Angels a 5-3 lead. 

The loss drops the Twins 1.5 games behind Cleveland in the AL Central. 

Up next: Twins at Angels, 3:07 p.m. Sunday

