Bullpen implosion sends Twins further back in AL Central race
Even the best in Minnesota's bullpen are prone to disastrous nights, as was the case Saturday in Anaheim when Jhoan Duran served up a homer and Jorge Lopez surrendered a game-tying, two-run triple in the bottom of the ninth inning.
The Twins led 3-0 with Duran entering the game in the eighth inning. The flame-throwing rookie's dominance met baseball's most versatile star and Shohei Ohtani made him pay with a solo home run to center field.
Still, Duran got out of the inning with the Twins still leading 3-1. Lopez, the All-Star closer the Twins got at the trade deadline, then blew the save in the bottom of the ninth.
Lopez got the first batter on a groundout before allowing.a single to Jo Adell. Lopez got the second out and was one out away from giving the Twins a big road victory. Instead, Max Stassi singled and Magnus Sierra hit a two-run triple on a ball to left field that Nick Gordon missed on a dive.
Read More
Then in the 11th inning, with Emilio Pagan on the mound, Taylor Ward smacked a walk-off, two run homer to give the Angels a 5-3 lead.
The loss drops the Twins 1.5 games behind Cleveland in the AL Central.
Up next: Twins at Angels, 3:07 p.m. Sunday