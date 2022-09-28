Buxton undergoes surgery; Ober strikes out 10

The Twins opened their final home series of the 2022 season with one of the best pitching performances of the season.

Bailey Ober shut down the White Sox lineup over eight and a third innings of work, striking out a career-high 10 batters while giving up just two hits and no runs for his fourth win of the season.

Ober was backed up at the plate as the Twins recorded 10 hits and drove in four runs, striking out eight times themselves in a 4-0 win over the Chicago White Sox.

The Twins ran off Lance Lynn after five innings and four earned runs, needing Aaron Bummer to finish up the sixth inning Lynn started.

Jake Cave drove in his 17th RBI of the season with an RBI single in the bottom of the second to start the scoring for the Twins. Jose Miranda added a second an inning later driving in Luis Arraez.

Matt Wallner clubbed a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth to double the Twins lead at four.

Ober was pulled in the eighth with Griffin Jax coming in and striking out the next two batters to close out the inning. Jax opened the ninth inning with the Twins 13th strikeout of the evening. Jhoan Duran came in with one out in the ninth and recorded strikeout number 14 for the Twins before getting Yoan Moncada to pop into deep center for the final out.

Behind Ober’s strong start and Wallner’s timely home run the Twins beat the White Sox in the final series opener of the season.

Buxton undergoes surgery

Twins center fielder Byron Buxton reportedly underwent successful knee surgery Tuesday.

Buxton left the Twins' Aug. 22 game against the Rangers before being placed on the 10-day injured list.

The Twins attempted to manage the oft-injured Buxton trying to get him to 100 games. He played 92 games before his season-ending injury.