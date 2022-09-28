Skip to main content
Buxton undergoes surgery; Ober strikes out 10

Buxton undergoes surgery; Ober strikes out 10

Twins strike out 14 batters to open up final home series of the season with a win.

© Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

Twins strike out 14 batters to open up final home series of the season with a win.

The Twins opened their final home series of the 2022 season with one of the best pitching performances of the season.

Bailey Ober shut down the White Sox lineup over eight and a third innings of work, striking out a career-high 10 batters while giving up just two hits and no runs for his fourth win of the season.

Ober was backed up at the plate as the Twins recorded 10 hits and drove in four runs, striking out eight times themselves in a 4-0 win over the Chicago White Sox.

The Twins ran off Lance Lynn after five innings and four earned runs, needing Aaron Bummer to finish up the sixth inning Lynn started.

Jake Cave drove in his 17th RBI of the season with an RBI single in the bottom of the second to start the scoring for the Twins. Jose Miranda added a second an inning later driving in Luis Arraez.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Matt Wallner clubbed a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth to double the Twins lead at four.

Ober was pulled in the eighth with Griffin Jax coming in and striking out the next two batters to close out the inning. Jax opened the ninth inning with the Twins 13th strikeout of the evening. Jhoan Duran came in with one out in the ninth and recorded strikeout number 14 for the Twins before getting Yoan Moncada to pop into deep center for the final out.

Behind Ober’s strong start and Wallner’s timely home run the Twins beat the White Sox in the final series opener of the season.

Buxton undergoes surgery

Twins center fielder Byron Buxton reportedly underwent successful knee surgery Tuesday.

Buxton left the Twins' Aug. 22 game against the Rangers before being placed on the 10-day injured list.

The Twins attempted to manage the oft-injured Buxton trying to get him to 100 games. He played 92 games before his season-ending injury.

Related Articles

USATSI_19129611
MN Twins

Buxton undergoes surgery; Ober strikes out 10

By Jonathan Harrison
Chris Paddack
MN Twins

Twins' Chris Paddack expects to miss most of next season

By Joe Nelson
USATSI_19116799
MN Vikings

Brian Murphy: Vikings owe no apologies for ugly win

By Brian Murphy of Purple Insider
Rudy Gobert
MN Timberwolves

The Timberwolves are looking to give the NBA a wake-up call

By Chris Schad
Christian Darrisaw
MN Vikings

KOC on Christian Darrisaw: 'I'm really excited about the trajectory he's on'

By Chris Schad
Dalvin Cook
MN Vikings

Injury updates: Dalvin Cook, Harrison Smith, Andrew Booth Jr.

By Chris Schad
USATSI_19117362
MN Vikings

How does the Vikings' offense need to evolve?

By Matthew Coller of Purple Insider
Tom Brady / Patrick Mahomes
NFL News and Rumors

Report: Hurricane Ian could push Bucs vs Chiefs to Minneapolis

By Chris Schad