Byron Buxton lands on injured list with hip strain

After exiting Monday's game against the Rangers in the sixth inning with "hip soreness," Twins center fielder Byron Buxton has been placed on the 10-day injured list.

The Twins are calling his injury a "low grade right hip strain," an issue that has been bothering Buxton for quite some time, according to manager Rocco Baldelli, who said Monday night that they've kept his hip pain quiet while all of the focus was on his ailing right knee.

"This is stuff he deals with all the time. The guy is a warrior. The guy goes out there and plays through things that are unimaginable for many, both other players and people watching," Baldelli said. "What he's done through this point in the year is pretty amazing with the physical difficulties that he's had."

Taking Buxton's spot on the roster is catcher Caleb Hamilton.

The Twins also moved outfielder Alex Kirilloff to the 60-day injured list, sent lefty Devin Smeltzer to Triple-A St. Paul and purchased the contract of right-hander Aaron Sanchez. Kirilloff should be ready to play when spring training starts next year.

