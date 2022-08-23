Skip to main content
Byron Buxton leaves game early against Rangers

Buxton appeared to aggravate his knee during an at-bat in the fifth inning of Monday's game.
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton left Monday's game against the Texas Rangers early after aggravating his troublesome knee.

The injury happened in the bottom of the fifth inning when Buxton took a swing in the batter's box. After walking around gingerly, he struck out looking on an A.J. Alexy fastball that appeared to be well outside the strike zone and took out his frustrations on home plate umpire Malachai Moore.

Although Buxton attempted to stay in the game, he was replaced by Jake Cave in the seventh inning.

Buxton has been battling a knee injury throughout the year but has managed the pain to make his first career All-Star appearance. He is hitting .222/.303/.527 with a career-high 28 home runs in 91 games for the Twins this season.

