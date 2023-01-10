Buxton moments after Correa news: 'And we back!'

Buxton also suggested that he knew Correa was returning to the Twins.

Carlos Correa is reportedly returning to the Minnesota Twins on a six-year deal worth $200 million that could increase to $270 million and additional four years if all goes well.

The first Twins player to react to the news was Byron Buxton, who summed up his excitement on Twitter with three words: "And we back!"

Buxton took it one step further on Instagram, suggesting that he knew Correa would be coming back for quite some time: "Hard to hold that in from everybody but I did!! LFG my brother!!" he said.

Correa and Buxton will again return to the top half of Minnesota's batting order and provide some of the best defense in the majors at shortstop and center field. The key will be staying healthy. Correa played in 136 games last season but Buxton's injuries held him to 92 games.

According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Mets dumped their initial offer of 12 years for $315 million guaranteed to six years and $157.5 million guaranteed. So they were offering him an average of $26.25 million annually compared to Minnesota giving him an average of $33.3 million annually.

Ken Rosenthal, meanwhile, is reporting that Correa will make $36 million in 2023, 2024 and 2025, followed by $31.5 million in 2026, $30.5 million in 2027 and $30 million in 2028.