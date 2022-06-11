Buxton's hot streak continues, Twins use six-run fifth to take opener over Rays

Byron Buxton smashed two home runs as the Minnesota Twins defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 9-4 in the opener of a three-game series on Friday night.

Buxton was the catalyst for the Twins, hitting a solo home run into the upper deck to put Minnesota on the board in the first inning. After Issac Paredes tied the game with a home run in the second, Buxton responded in the fifth, sending his second bomb of the night into the Twins' bullpen to put Minnesota back on top in the fifth inning.

Buxton's fifth home run in the past three games sparked a six-run inning for the Twins that was highlighted by RBI doubles from Jorge Polanco and Gary Sanchez.

Although Randy Arozarena's inside-the-park home run and a solo shot from Vidal Brujan made things interesting in the seventh, Carlos Correa left no doubt, launching his fifth home run of the season in the eighth inning to lead the Twins to victory.

The Twins (34-26) will look to pick up the series win when they host the Rays on Saturday afternoon.