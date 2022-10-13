Carlos Correa confirms he'll opt out of contract with Twins
Carlos Correa has confirmed that he's opting out of his contract with the Minnesota Twins to see what kind offers he can get as a free agent.
Correa, 28, told Puerto Rican newspaper El Nueva Dia that opting out of the final two years of the three-year, $105.3 million deal with the Twins "is the right decision" because of "my health and my being at the best moment of my career at 28."
"I have a good relationship with Minnesota. I am very interested in being able to return," Correa said. "I have been in this business for a long time, and I know that things do not always go the way one wants them to."
There's a chance we learn a lot more from Correa when he works as an in-studio analyst before Game 2 of the ALDS between the Astros and Mariners on Tuesday. MLB on TBS Leadoff airs from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Central Time.
Correa will join host Ernie Johnson and analysts Curtis Granderson, Pedro Martinez and Jimmy Rollins. First pitch between the Astros and Mariners is set for 2:37 p.m.
Correa didn't have a banner season with the Twins, but he turned it on late at the plate and hit .323/.402/.498 (.900 OPS) with nine homers and 28 RBI over his last 59 games. For the season, his .291 batting average and .366 on-base percentage were both career highs.
"Hopefully, the Twins can see the player that I am, the person that I am, the passion that I have for this game and the love that I have for this game," Correa said before the Twins ended their season last week.
