Carlos Correa 'likely' to return to Twins on Wednesday

Carlos Correa, who has spent the past nine days on the COVID-19 injured list, is expected to be back in the lineup when Minnesota hosts the Yankees on Wednesday.

The Twins begin a three-game series against the Yankees at Target Field on Tuesday. Correa worked on his swing in a batting cage and worked out at shortstop Tuesday afternoon, but ESPN's Marly Rivera reports that Correa doesn't believe he'll be activated until Wednesday.

Correa is hitting .279 with three home runs and 16 RBI this season after signing a three-year, $105.3 million contract this spring. A majority of that production has come over his last 19 games, hitting .363 with a pair of homers and 13 RBI.

The All-Star shortstop also missed two weeks in May with an injury sustained when he was hit on the hand by a pitch May 5 against the Baltimore Orioles.