Carlos Correa 'likely' to return to Twins on Wednesday
Carlos Correa, who has spent the past nine days on the COVID-19 injured list, is expected to be back in the lineup when Minnesota hosts the Yankees on Wednesday.
The Twins begin a three-game series against the Yankees at Target Field on Tuesday. Correa worked on his swing in a batting cage and worked out at shortstop Tuesday afternoon, but ESPN's Marly Rivera reports that Correa doesn't believe he'll be activated until Wednesday.
Related: Here come the Yankees and a reality check for the Twins
Correa is hitting .279 with three home runs and 16 RBI this season after signing a three-year, $105.3 million contract this spring. A majority of that production has come over his last 19 games, hitting .363 with a pair of homers and 13 RBI.
Read More
The All-Star shortstop also missed two weeks in May with an injury sustained when he was hit on the hand by a pitch May 5 against the Baltimore Orioles.