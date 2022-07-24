Correa, Arraez bring All-Star form in Twins' rout over Tigers

The Minnesota Twins started the second half with a bang, routing the Detroit Tigers 8-4 on Saturday night.

The Twins started the game without Byron Buxton, who was out after receiving a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection in his knee earlier this week. Despite having one of their All-Stars on the shelf, two-time All-Star Carlos Correa picked up the slack, smashing his 12th home run of the year in the second inning.

Correa had a terrific night, going 2-for-4 on the night and would have had a two-homer game if it weren't for a highlight reel grab by Akil Baddoo.

While Correa looked like his old self, Arraez picked up where he left off in the first half, going 3-for-5 with a two-run single in the seventh inning to blow the game open.

Alex Kirilloff also chipped in with a multi-hit game to support Joe Ryan, who went 5.2 innings while striking out seven batters to lead the Twins to an 8-1 lead going into the eighth.

Jovani Moran gave up three runs in two-thirds of an inning to make things interesting, but Jhoan Duran threw a perfect inning in the ninth and allowed the Twins to pick up a decisive victory.

With the win, the Twins expanded their lead to 1.5 games over the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Central and will wrap up their series with the Tigers when Sonny Gray takes the mound on Sunday afternoon.