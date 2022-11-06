Carlos Correa mocked by Astros fans after World Series win

The Houston Astros are World Series champions, this time apparently without cheating, and Astros fans have really been letting Carlos Correa have it.

Correa left Houston for the Minnesota Twins in the last offseason after becoming a free agent, and his replacement at shortstop in Houston, 25-year-old Jeremy Peña, was named World Series MVP after the Astros wrapped up a 4-2 series win over the Philadelphia Phillies, after he hit a go-ahead home run to win Game 5 in Philly.

Needless to say, Astros fans (and other baseball fans, in fairness) were merciless to Correa over his decision to leave Houston.

Correa isn't likely to stick around Minnesota much longer either. He's indicated he will exercise his opt out clause in his contract and seek another free agent deal, though the Twins are thought to be interested in bringing him back.

That said, if he's looking for a World Series, the way the Twins performed this year – and in the playoffs for 20 years – probably doesn't engender much hope he'll find one in Minnesota.

