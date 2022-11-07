Skip to main content
Carlos Correa officially opts out of Twins contract

Corrrea joins five other Twins players hitting free agency

© Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

We all knew it was coming, but now it's official: Carlos Correa has opted out of his contract with the Minnesota Twins.

It was confirmed Monday morning that Correa will test free agency for the second straight winter, exercising the option in his Twins contract to opt out after a single year.

The 28-year-old shortstop confirmed in an interview with a Puerto Rican newspaper that he intended to opt out. Monday's release by the MLBPA just made it official.

By all accounts, the Twins have indicated an interest in trying to sign Correa again despite him opting out.

Correa signed a three-year, $105 million contract with the Twins last winter that included player opt outs in the first two seasons.

The two-time All-Star played 136 games for Minnesota this season hitting for a .291 average, 22 home runs, and 64 RBIs. 

Related: Carlos Correa mocked after Astros' World Series win.

Related: Five Twins hit free agency; what pitchers are available?

