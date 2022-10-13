Carlos Correa talks Twins, future on TBS

First reported by a Puerto Rican newspaper on Wednesday, Carlos Correa has reiterated on national television that he's opting out of his contract with the Minnesota Twins.

"My time in Minnesota was great. The teammates, the relationships that I built. I got to see the game from a different perspective. Now I know how players view me and what they think of me," Correa said while working as a guest analyst on TBS' coverage of the MLB playoffs Thursday afternoon.

Correa added that he would "love" to be back with the Twins but he's leaving the contract talks to his agent Scott Boras.

"I got to pick their brain and help a lot of people there. Scott [Boras] is having some conversations with them. I would love to be back with the Minnesota Twins. I'll leave him out there to work and do his thing, for sure."

The conversation didn't go any further on TBS as the focus shifted to Game 2 between the Astros and Mariners.

Correa signed a three-year, $105.3 million contract with the Twins that includes language that allows Correa to opt out after year 1 or 2. He's now center stage for a bidding war.

Minnesota's future at shortstop is a massive mystery because Royce Lewis, who was drafted to be the future shortstop, is now recovering from a second torn ACL in as many years and isn't expected to be ready for the start of the 2023 season.

Jermaine Palacios was just claimed off waivers by the Red Sox, leaving Nick Gordon as the only realistic option on the roster to play shortstop if Correa doesn't resign with the Twins.

