Twins can’t dig out of early hole in critical loss to Guardians

Carlos Correa collected four hits on Friday night but the Minnesota Twins' comeback bid came up short in a 7-6 loss to the Cleveland Guardians.

The night began with a one-hour rain delay but the Guardians came ready to play. With first place on the line, Cleveland jumped all over Twins starter Dylan Bundy for four runs in the first inning including a three-run homer by Oscar Gonzalez.

The Guardians poured it on later in the game, using a solo home run from Austin Hedges and a two-run bomb by Gonzalez to take a 7-0 lead.

Bundy's rough outing put the Twins in a big hole but Correa was determined to dig them out. After Jose Miranda and Gio Urshela drove in a pair of runs in the fifth, Correa drove in a pair of runs on an RBI single in the sixth and homered for the third straight game to cut the lead to 7-6.

Emmanuel Clase finally closed the door in the ninth inning, however, and the Twins dropped the opening game of a three-game series.

After the Chicago White Sox earned a come-from-behind win over the Oakland Athletics on Friday night, the Twins fell into sole possession of third place and sit 2.5 games behind Cleveland for first place in the American League Central.

The Twins will look to even the series when Chris Archer battles Triston McKenzie on Saturday night.