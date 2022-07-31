Correa's bomb lifts Twins over Padres

Carlos Correa hit a two-run bomb and the Minnesota Twins snapped a three-game losing streak with a 7-4 victory over the San Diego Padres on Saturday evening.

The Padres got on the board first with a Manny Machado home run in the third inning but Byron Buxton answered, launching his 26th bomb of the year in the fourth inning to tie the game.

The Twins took the lead on a Gilberto Celestino RBI single in the fifth and rode Sonny Gray's five innings of one-run ball to take the lead into the eighth. Once the Twins got there, Correa delivered some insurance, launching a 414-foot blast to give Minnesota a 4-1 lead.

Correa's bomb set the tone for a five-run eighth inning and despite a three-run homer by Jurickson Profar in the ninth, Tyler Duffey was able to close out the victory.

Minnesota will wrap up its three-game set in San Diego when Dylan Bundy takes the mound against Sean Manaea on Sunday afternoon.