Correa's homer gives Twins rare win over Yankees

Carlos Correa might finally have his signature moment as a member of the Minnesota Twins.

Correa came through in the clutch on Thursday night, launching a two-run homer in the eighth inning that was the difference in a 4-3 win over the New York Yankees.

Correa's homer came after the Twins got off to another slow start in the Bronx. The Yankees took an early lead on Miguel Andujar's first home run since June 29, 2021 and Nestor Cortes Jr. threw four no-hit innings to put Minnesota in a 2-0 hole.

The Twins woke up in the fifth, using an RBI double from Gary Sanchez and an RBI single from Nick Gordon to tie the game at 2-2. Sonny Gray made sure the game stayed deadlocked as he allowed two runs over six innings while striking out seven batters, which allowed Correa to play the hero with his 18th home run of the season.

The Yankees mounted a comeback with a run eighth and loaded the bases against Michael Fulmer in the ninth but the right-hander struck out Gleyber Torres and forced Isiah Kiner-Falefa to ground out to second to secure a rare win at Yankee Stadium.

Just how rare, you ask? The win was Minnesota's first since May 4, 2019 and snapped a ten-game losing streak including postseason games.

The Twins are now 1.5 games out of first place in the American League Central ahead of a critical three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians this weekend.

The Twins will send Dylan Bundy to the mound in Friday night's opener against Cleveland's Cal Quantrill.