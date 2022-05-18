Correa's return sparks Twins to series victory over A's

Carlos Correa returned from a finger injury and Gary Sanchez added three RBI at the plate to help the Minnesota Twins pick up a 14-4 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday afternoon.

After missing the past 11 games, Correa returned with a vengeance, singling in his first at-bat and scoring on an RBI single from Sanchez as part of a three-run first inning.

After Sanchez drove in another run on an RBI double in the third, Correa did more damage, delivering a double of his own in the fourth to give the Twins a 6-2 lead.

That helped Minnesota break the game open with five runs in the sixth, including a two-RBI double from Ryan Jeffers. Jeffer's double punctuated a strong day for the Twins' lineup, which collected 14 hits on the afternoon.

That was more than enough for Sonny Gray, who allowed two runs over six innings while striking out five batters to earn his first win of the season.

After dispatching the Athletics, the Twins will head to Kansas City to open a three-game series with the Royals on Friday night.