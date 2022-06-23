Skip to main content
Cleveland announcer fat-shames Miguel Sano: 'He's not hurt, he's just fat'

Cleveland announcer fat-shames Miguel Sano: 'He's not hurt, he's just fat'

The first baseman is recovering from meniscus surgery done in May.

Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

The first baseman is recovering from meniscus surgery done in May.

Tom Hamilton, the play-by-play radio announcer for the Cleveland Guardians, said during the afternoon game against the Minnesota Twins on Thursday that Miguel Sano wasn't hurt but rather "fat."

"Miguel Sano, he's not hurt he's just fat," Hamilton said. "That's as brutally honest as we can be."

The first baseman tore his meniscus in his left knee earlier this year and has since been recovering from surgery done in May. He injured himself during a Twins walk-off win over the Detroit Tigers on April 26.

Hamilton, a Wisconsin native, is working his 32nd season as the Guardians play-by-play radio announcer.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In years past, Sano has experienced troubles with his weight. In 2018, he arrived to spring training at a reported 290 pounds. 

Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reported that Sano continues to ramp up running progression and recently started to take some swings. He is anticipated to start live batting practice "as early as next week."

The Twins defeated the Guardians 1-0 at Target Field Thursday. The win puts them in a tie with Cleveland for first place in the American League Central. They begin a three-game series at home on Friday against the Colorado Rockies.

Related Articles

Miguel Sano
MN Twins

Cleveland announcer fat-shames Miguel Sano: 'He's not hurt, he's just fat'

By Tommy Wiita18 seconds ago
Devin Smeltzer
MN Twins

Twins shutout Cleveland 1-0, tied atop AL Central

By Joe Nelson38 minutes ago
Screen Shot 2022-06-23 at 11.23.07 AM
MN Vikings

Brian Murphy: Another Capitol Hill clown show

By Brian Murphy4 hours ago
USATSI_17590672_168397563_lowres
MN Vikings

What we have been doing wrong with quarterback rankings

By Matthew Coller of Purple Insider7 hours ago
Dejounte Murray
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves NBA Draft buzz loaded with rumors, suggestions

By Chris Schad8 hours ago
Emilio Pagan
MN Twins

Twins' bullpen melts down again to put Guardians on top of AL Central

By Chris Schad17 hours ago
Sylvia Fowles
MN Lynx

Sylvia Fowles named starter and co-captain for WNBA All-Star Game

By Chris SchadJun 22, 2022
Parker Fox
MN Gophers

Gophers hope Parker Fox knee injury isn't season-ending

By Chris SchadJun 22, 2022