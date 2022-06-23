Cleveland announcer fat-shames Miguel Sano: 'He's not hurt, he's just fat'

Tom Hamilton, the play-by-play radio announcer for the Cleveland Guardians, said during the afternoon game against the Minnesota Twins on Thursday that Miguel Sano wasn't hurt but rather "fat."

"Miguel Sano, he's not hurt he's just fat," Hamilton said. "That's as brutally honest as we can be."

The first baseman tore his meniscus in his left knee earlier this year and has since been recovering from surgery done in May. He injured himself during a Twins walk-off win over the Detroit Tigers on April 26.

Hamilton, a Wisconsin native, is working his 32nd season as the Guardians play-by-play radio announcer.

In years past, Sano has experienced troubles with his weight. In 2018, he arrived to spring training at a reported 290 pounds.

Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reported that Sano continues to ramp up running progression and recently started to take some swings. He is anticipated to start live batting practice "as early as next week."

The Twins defeated the Guardians 1-0 at Target Field Thursday. The win puts them in a tie with Cleveland for first place in the American League Central. They begin a three-game series at home on Friday against the Colorado Rockies.