Skip to main content
Devin Smeltzer allows 3 homers, Twins can't complete sweep of Orioles

Devin Smeltzer allows 3 homers, Twins can't complete sweep of Orioles

A handful of mistakes doomed the Twins in a 3-1 loss to Baltimore.

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

A handful of mistakes doomed the Twins in a 3-1 loss to Baltimore.

The Minnesota Twins went for a three-game sweep of the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday afternoon, but a strong performance from Tyler Wells and three homers from the Baltimore lineup handed the Twins with a 3-1 loss.

The Twins were in good hands with Smeltzer on the mound but the left-hander got stung by the long ball. Rougned Odor got the Orioles on the board with a solo home run in the fifth inning and back-to-back homers in the sixth from Trey Mancini and Ryan Mountcastle gave Baltimore a 3-0 lead.

While Smeltzer made some mistakes, Wells was able to avoid damage. The Twins were hitless until Nick Gordon's double in the fifth inning and Jorge Polanco's RBI single in the sixth inning was the only run he allowed on the afternoon.

After six strong innings, Wells turned it over to the bullpen. While the Twins were able to rally for walk-off victories in the first two games in the series, Dillon Tate made sure it didn't happen again, pitching a perfect ninth inning to secure the victory. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

After dropping the finale with Baltimore, the Twins will open a three-game series with the Chicago White Sox on Monday night. 

Related Articles

Devin Smeltzer
MN Twins

Smeltzer allows 3 homers, Twins can't complete sweep of Orioles

By Chris Schad28 seconds ago
Jose Miranda
MN Twins

Jose Miranda's 1st career walk-off hit helps Twins rally against Orioles

By Chris Schad22 hours ago
Byron Buxton
MN Twins

Twins and Saints walked off almost simultaneously on Friday night

By Chris SchadJul 2, 2022
Rudy Gobert
MN Timberwolves

Did the Timberwolves overpay for Rudy Gobert?

By Chris SchadJul 2, 2022
FS6JShBWYAI-1Iz
MN Gophers

Jaxon Howard, the top football recruit in Minnesota, picks LSU

By Joe NelsonJul 1, 2022
Buxton
MN Twins

Twins win on Byron Buxton's walk-off homer over Orioles

By Joe NelsonJul 1, 2022
Rudy Gobert
MN Timberwolves

Report: Wolves land Rudy Gobert in blockbuster trade with Jazz

By Joe NelsonJul 1, 2022
Emilio Pagan
MN Twins

Brian Murphy: Twins’ bullpen brushfires now raging out of control

By Brian MurphyJul 1, 2022