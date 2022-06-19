Diamondbacks slug 4 homers to take series from Twins

The Arizona Diamondbacks launched four home runs on Sunday afternoon as they earned a 7-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins.

Christian Walker led the charge for Arizona launching solo home runs in the second and fourth inning to give the Diamondbacks a 2-1 lead. After Preston Smith expanded the lead on a solo home run in the fifth, Buddy Kennedy delivered a grand slam off Caleb Thielbar in the sixth to blow the game open.

While Arizona brought the offense, Merrill Kelly made sure the Twins did not. The right-hander allowed one run over seven innings and struck out five batters to help the Diamondbacks cruise to victory and take two out of three games on the weekend.

Minnesota (38-30) will begin a three-game series with the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday.