Early exit prompts injury concern for Twins’ Sonny Gray

Twins starting pitcher Sonny Gray was replaced after just two innings of work Monday against the Guardians.

The veteran right-hander had thrown just 44 pitches. According to team beat reporter Do-Hyoung Park, Gray's fastball velocity was down 1.7 mph from his season average. Gray walked off the field after the second inning and "headed straight to the clubhouse," per the Star Tribune's Phil Miller.

Gray gave up a three-run homer to Josh Naylor in the first inning and then allowed an RBI triple in the second inning as the Guardians jumped out to a 4-0 lead.

Gray already has two stints on the injured list this season due to a pectoral strain in June and a hamstring injury in April. He's failed to pitch more than 150 innings in all but two seasons since 2016 due to injuries.

Replacing him at the start of the third was Ronny Henriquez, who was called up Sunday by the Twins. Henriquez was acquired by the Twins in the offseason as part of the Mitch Garver trade.

According to the Twins Gray left the game due to hamstring tightness. It's the same issue that landed him on the injured list in April.

