Five Twins hit free agency; what pitchers are available?

Five Minnesota Twins players became free agents today with the closure of the 2022 MLB season.

Two catchers, two pitchers, and an outfielder are on the list of Twins free agents heading out of the club.

The most notable of them being Gary Sanchez, who was acquired in the Josh Donaldson trade in March. Sanchez ended the season tied for third on the team in home runs with 16 while hitting .205/.282/.377 and driving in 61 RBI.

The other four players hitting the free agent market all came in during the season in either trades or free agent signings.

Catcher Sandy Leon and Pitcher Michael Fulmer, both acquired at the trade deadline, hit the free agent market after brief stints with the Twins.

Outfielder Billy Hamilton enters the free agent market after a short stint with the Twins that saw him used primarily as a pinch runner. Pitcher Aaron Sanchez also hits the free agency after the Twins signed him in June.

The Twins have an exclusive negotiating window until Thursday at 4pm CT otherwise all five will be able to negotiate with any team in the league.

What free agent pitchers are available?

It's safe to say the Twins struggled with pitching last year. So, who's available on the free agent market this year?

In the veteran market Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw will once again hit the market. It would be short term help considering Kershaw's age (35 at the start of the 2023 season) and his injury history.

James Taillon, who went 14-5 in 177.1 innings for New York this season, could be a target for the Twins and could give Minnesota more years than someone like Kershaw.

Padres pitcher Sean Manaea didn't have the season San Diego were expecting when they traded for the former Athletic, 8-9 with a 4.96 ERA. Manaea, like Taillon, will be 31 at the start of next season and could conceivably give the Twins multiple years of top-level pitching.

Another target could be the long sought after Noah Syndergaard. It seems like every year at the trade deadline the Twins have been linked with the former Mets ace. Syndergaard went 10-10 with a 3.94 ERA this season for the Angels and Phillies. The 30-year old would bring with him a considerable injury history.