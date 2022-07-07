Forest Lake's Matt Wallner, Spencer Steer to represent Twins in MLB Futures Game

Skip to main content
Forest Lake native Matt Wallner, Spencer Steer to represent Twins in MLB Futures Game

Both players will head to Los Angeles on July 16.

Forest Lake native Matt Wallner will be making his way to Los Angeles as he joins Spencer Steer to represent the Minnesota Twins in this year's MLB Futures Game.

Wallner is a 24-year-old outfielder that has been terrorizing his way through the Twins system. In 73 games at Double-A Wichita, Wallner is hitting .282/.422/.585 with 20 home runs and 58 RBI.

The No. 8 prospect in the Twins organization according to MLB Pipeline, Wallner won the Minnesota Mr. Baseball Award in 2016 and was the 39th overall pick by the Twins in the 2019 MLB Draft. 

He also becomes the third Minnesota native to represent the Twins in the Futures Game, joining Rochester's Michael Restovich (2002) and St. Paul's Joe Mauer (2003).

While Wallner adds some Minnesota flavor to the Futures Game, Steer will have a homecoming moment as a native of Long Beach, California.

A third-round pick by the Twins in the 2019 draft, Steer is also having a tremendous season, hitting .273/.356/.561 with 19 homers and 58 RBI between Wichita and Triple-A St. Paul.

Both players will represent the American League in the Futures Game, which will be played at Dodger Stadium on July 16.

