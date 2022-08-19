Skip to main content
Friday's Twins-Rangers game is only available on Apple TV+

Friday's Twins-Rangers game is only available on Apple TV+

It's free and you don't have to provide any payment information.
© Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The only way fans can find the Minnesota Twins against the Texas Rangers on TV Friday night is via Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ has the exclusive broadcast rights to the game as part of its Friday night baseball package with MLB this season. The good news is that the game is free to watch so long as you have an Apple ID.

All you have to do is launch the Apple TV app and select the game, or find the Apple TV link through the MLB.TV app. If you don't have an Apple ID, you can create one here.

The game will not be televised anywhere else. 

