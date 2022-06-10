Skip to main content
Friday's Twins-Rays game is only available to watch on Apple TV

All you need is an Apple ID.

The only way fans can find the Minnesota Twins against the Tampa Bay Rays on TV Friday night is via Apple TV+. 

Apple TV+ has the exclusive broadcast rights to the game as part of its Friday night baseball package with MLB this season. The good news is that the game is free to watch so long as you have an Apple ID. 

All you have to do is launch the Apple TV app and select the game, or find the Apple TV link through the MLB.TV app. If you don't have an Apple ID, you can create one here

The game will not be televised anywhere else, meaning it's a rare summer night off for Bally Sports North announcers Dick Bremer and Justin Morneau. 

Friday's game starts at 7:10 p.m. 

