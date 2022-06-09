Gary Sanchez finally knows what Twins are paying him

The Minnesota Twins and Gary Sanchez have reportedly agreed to a $9 million one-year deal that will prevent the two sides from settling on a contract through arbitration.

The move was first reported by The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, who says the two sides met in the middle, with the Twins have proposed $8.5 million while Sanchez's camp sought $9.5 million.

It's a one-year deal for this season, meaning Sanchez, who is hitting .224 with seven home runs and 27 RBIs, is still set to become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason.

Typically, arbitration-eligible players have their contracts settled before the season begins. But this year is different because of the 99-day lockout that wiped out the bulk of spring training and delayed the start of the regular season.

The Twins acquired Sanchez and third baseman Gio Urshela from the Yankees for third baseman Josh Donaldson, catcher Ben Rortvedt and shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa. That deal paved the way to Minnesota signing shortstop Carlos Correa.

The Twins and Yankees meet Thursday night at Target Field. First pitch is at 6:40 p.m.