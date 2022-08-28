Celestino's wild night rallies Twins to extra-inning victory

Gilberto Celestino nearly threw the game away for the Minnesota Twins but rebounded to drive in the game-winning run in a 3-2 victory over the San Francisco Giants.

Celestino was a potential scapegoat for the Twins as they went into the ninth inning down 1-0. With runners on second and third, Celestino caught an Austin Slater fly ball in center field and began trotting in for the bottom half of the inning.

Unfortunately, it was only the second out and Wilmer Flores scored on a sacrifice fly to make it a 2-0 game.

The play gave the Twins what seemed to be an insurmountable deficit. Minnesota was unable to cash in with runners on the corners and nobody out in the top of the eighth and was on the verge of being shutout for the 13th time this season.

Fortunately, the Twins rallied, using RBI singles from Carlos Correa and Jake Cave to tie the game and force extra innings. In the bottom of the 10th, Celestino came up with the bases loaded and drew a four-pitch walk-off walk to send the rain-soaked crowd home happy.

The win came on the heels of an effectively wild performance by Sonny Gray, who held the Giants to one hit but walked four batters over five innings.

The Twins will go for the sweep on Sunday afternoon when Aaron Sanchez takes the mound against Jakob Junis.