Urshela's double, Twins' bullpen fuel series-opening win over Red Sox

Gio Urshela delivered a three-run double in the fifth inning as the Minnesota Twins picked up a 4-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Monday night.

The Twins began the fifth down 2-1 but opened the inning with back-to-back walks from Luis Arraez and Carlos Correa. After Boston starter Brayan Bello was relieved by Matt Straham, Max Kepler grounded out but advanced both runners.

A Jose Miranda walk loaded the bases and a Kyle Garlick strikeout set the stage for Urshela to be the hero. With two outs and a full count, Urshela smacked a double down the right-field line and gave the Twins a 4-2 lead.

The big inning was good enough for the Twins' pitching staff, who saw Dylan Bundy walk the tightrope while allowing two runs over 4.2 innings. The Twins' bullpen took it from there with Caleb Thielbar, Jhoan Duran, Griffin Jax and Jorge Lopez finishing off the game and giving the Twins their fourth straight win.

The win helped the Twins climb within 1.5 games of the Cleveland Guardians for first place in the American League Central. Minnesota will look to make up more ground when Chris Archer takes the mound against Kutter Crawford.